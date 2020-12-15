Probe into possible rape of 3-year-old girl at Lesvos migrant camp

A medical examiner on the eastern Aegean island of Lesvos is due to investigate whether a 3-year-old girl found unconscious and bleeding in a bathroom at the makeshift Kara Tepe migrant camp on Monday was the victim of a sexual assault.

The probe comes after doctors who examined the child at the camp’s medical center said that her injuries may have been the result of rape, state broadcaster ERT reported on Tuesday morning.

After the initial examination, the child was transferred to the Vostaneio Hospital in the main town of Mytilini, where she will be seen by a medical examiner who is expected to ascertain the exact cause of her injuries.

Human rights groups have roundly condemned conditions at the sprawling tent city of Kara Tepe, hastily erected in September after the migrant reception center at Moria was burned down.