Turkey says US sanctions have ‘shaken’ values of alliance

Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said on Tuesday that US sanctions over Ankara’s purchase of Russian defenses had shaken all values in their alliance and he called for renewed cooperation between the NATO allies.

On Monday, Washington imposed the sanctions targeting Turkey’s Presidency of Defense Industry (SSB), its chairman and three other employees.

“This sanctions decision has shaken all values in our countries’ alliance,” Akar said. “Returning to cooperation and solidarity with the United States ... will provide an important contribution to regional and global peace and security.” [Reuters]