22nd Capital Link Invest in Greece Forum starts on Tuesday

The 22nd Capital Link Invest in Greece Forum, “Greece – Looking Ahead With Confidence,” opened on December 15 and will continue until the 16th, in digital form, in cooperation with the New York Stock Exchange and major global investment banks and organizations.

Citi and Tsakos Energy Navigation have been the lead sponsors of the Forum for 12 years in a row now.

This year, as a virtual forum, the event will be available to a global audience, with no fees. With a 22-year track record of success, the international summit on Greece has been engaged in a systematic effort to highlight Greece’s profile to a global business and investment audience.

Over the two-day period, with 31 sessions and featuring 107 top-level speakers, the Forum will showcase the developments and reforms in the Greek economy and the investment opportunities that lie ahead.

Led by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, several key Greek government ministers will outline their specific programs and policies in the sectors of their portfolios. A top-level group of CEOs and other executives will discuss trends, developments and opportunities for each of the main areas of the economy.

Kathimerini is the media partner for the event.

