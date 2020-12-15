PM courts foreign investors at summit

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis called on investors to take advantage of the opportunities that have opened up in Greece and on employees from other countries to work in Greece through teleworking, taking advantage of the new incentives offered by the government.

“We are optimistic that once we overcome the current situation, the [economic] recovery will be swift and lasting. We therefore call on the investing community to take advantage of the opportunities that arise,” he told participants and viewers of the 22nd Capital Link Invest in Greece Forum, which opened on Tuesday.

Commenting on the economic difficulties brought about by the pandemic, he said that his “absolute, immediate priority is to continue to ensure that jobs are safeguarded and that businesses and employees receive the support they need to overcome this difficult period.”

Mitsotakis noted that, despite the pandemic, Greece is seeing an influx of foreign direct investment. Microsoft chose Greece for the development of data centers, Volkswagen has launched a pilot program for smart mobility and electric vehicles on an island and Pfizer recently announced that it will create a second hub in the city of Thessaloniki.

The Forum, titled “Greece – Looking Ahead With Confidence,” is held in cooperation with the New York Stock Exchange and major global investment banks and organizations. It will continue until Wednesday.

Citi and Tsakos Energy Navigation have been the lead sponsors of the Forum for 12 years in a row, while Kathimerini is the media partner for the event.