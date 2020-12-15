Global Traveler distinctions for Greek destinations

The Greek island of Santorini has been distinguished for the seventh year running as the Best Island in Europe by Global Traveler’s Leisure Lifestyle Awards.



The annual survey honors the best in the world of leisure and lifestyle travel, awarding goods, services, destinations, hotels, airlines and cruises.



Greece came third in the Best Historical Attractions (International) category, while the island of Mykonos, which was also Europe’s third Best Island, was seventh in the Best Beaches category.