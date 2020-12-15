Holy Synod announces holiday restrictions on churches

Citing the preservation of health and life as its priority, the Holy Synod of the Church of Greece, which convened on Tuesday, urged dioceses, parishes, monasteries and institutions, as well as the clergy and laity, to strictly observe the legislative measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus, inside and outside churches during the holiday season.



The Synod said that churches will remain open for the faithful both for worship and private prayer, as well as for attendance during the main services of three of the great Feasts of the Twelve Days – Christmas, Circumcision of Christ, Epiphany – observing the prescribed measures to avoid overcrowding: one person per 15 square meters, with a minimum distance of 2 meters between them, and with the obligatory use of a mask throughout the rituals.



It said the permitted number of worshippers in small churches will be 25 persons and 50 in large cathedrals.