RINA opens Fleet Operating Center in Piraeus

TAGS: Shipping

RINA, an international energy, marine, certification, transport & infrastructure and industry service company, on Tuesday announced the opening of its Fleet Operating Center in newly expanded offices in Piraeus.

The new center will allow the ship classification society to manage RINA-classed vessels even more accurately and efficiently all over the world.

The move, together with the relocation of the deputy executive vice president  for Marine Business, Massimo Volta, to Athens, is part of the company’s long-term strategy to further strengthen its presence in Greece.

