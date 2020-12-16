The signatories of the Bern Convention, the international legal instrument in the field of nature conservation, have decided to issue recommendations to Greece due to failure to comply with accords to protect the spawning area of the loggerhead sea turtle (Caretta caretta) on the island of Zakynthos.

The issue was brought to the signatories by Medasset, the Mediterranean Association to Save the Sea Turtle.

Medasset presented its assessment to the Standing Committee of the Bern Convention in early December, calling on the Greek government to urgently increase efforts for the adequate protection of Laganas Bay.

“Threats include illegal buildings, nearshore fishing, unimpeded vehicular access to the nesting beaches, lack of beach furniture management, and light pollution,” Medasset said in a statement, adding that the “lack of compliance... no enforcement of fines and demolition orders... provides no deterrence for illegal activities.”