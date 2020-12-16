In this difficult phase of the coronavirus pandemic, the rules and restrictions introduced by the authorities must be clear, and they must not be questioned.

It is extremely unhelpful to hear the government spokesman announce restrictions for the holiday season on one day, only to hear members of the committee of health experts advising the administration to lift them on live TV the next.

In fact, this cacophony is damaging the image of the scientists (who behave as if they are extending their committee meetings on TV panels), as well as the credibility of the state.

Most importantly, it is undermining public compliance with the measures.