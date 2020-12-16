Everty, the real estate arm of US investment group YNV, is planning to invest 100 million euros in the Greek property market.



Its aim is to acquire a portfolio of assets in the office market, as well as in the hospitality and residential sectors, with an emphasis on luxury holiday villas.



The first investment of local subsidiary Everty Greece is already under way, bearing the name Petrothalassa Villas; it concerns two luxury holiday residences at Ermionida in the eastern Peloponnese.



Kathimerini understands that Everty aims to lease these properties out after the completion of their construction, expected to start in early 2021.