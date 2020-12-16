Greece expects to receive 300 thousand vaccines in first tranche

Greece expects to receive 300 thousand Covid-19 vaccine doses in the first tranche which means that 150,000 people will be vaccinated initially (vaccines will require two doses per patient), government spokesman Stelios Petsas told Parapolitika radio on Wednesday.

Petsas said that the immunisation program will be launched in December or January.



The latest data show there were 550 intubated patients on Tuesday, while another 98 died, bringing the total to 3,785. There were 1,240 confirmed cases, which is twice that of the day before, but this was due to the corresponding double number of tests performed.