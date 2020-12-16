Kammenos dismisses media reports over Noor One ship

Former defense minister Panos Kammenos has dismissed recent media reports claiming that he had as SYRIZA coalition partner received intelligence from foreign security services regarding the implication of shipping magnate Evangelos Marinakis in the Noor One heroin smuggling affair.

In comments to Real.gr website on Wednesday, Kammenos also stressed that allegations against Marinakis over the case were found to be unfounded in court.

More specifically, when asked to comment on the fact that “in an article in the latest issue of The New Republic, you are mentioned in connection with a businessman who was supposedly involved in the Noor One [affair],” Kammenos responded: “I have in the past been and I am still being attacked in an unethical way by leading members of a specific media organization; these attacks are also directed against my family and even my children. But because I want to be totally clear and fair, this is in no way connected to scenarios circulating in the Greek and foreign press, like the New Republic. My confrontation with the specific media company and its executives does not mean there is any truth to the allegations that I received information from foreign agencies regarding the businessman in question.”



“And in any case I have confidence in the Greek justice system which recently ruled that the particular [individual] was not involved in drug [trafficking] and more specifically the shipment of three tons of heroin aboard the Noor One,” he said.