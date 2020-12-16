‘Federation project no longer sustainable,’ says Turkish FM of Cyprus

[Twitter @MevlutCavusoglu]

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Wednesday said that Ankara no longer considers the “federation project” for the reunification of Cyprus as a “sustainable” plan.

In a post on Twitter referring to his meeting with UN special envoy Jane Holl Lute, Cavusoglu said that the “Turkish side promotes two-state settlement based on equal sovereignty.”

He also added that “common ground should be reached for new negotiation process.”