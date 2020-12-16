NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
‘Federation project no longer sustainable,’ says Turkish FM of Cyprus

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Wednesday said that Ankara no longer considers the “federation project” for the reunification of Cyprus as a “sustainable” plan.

In a post on Twitter referring to his meeting with UN special envoy Jane Holl Lute, Cavusoglu said that the “Turkish side promotes two-state settlement based on equal sovereignty.”

He also added that “common ground should be reached for new negotiation process.”

