Gov't considering stricter local lockdowns

AP/Petros Giannakouris

There are 11 areas in Greece close to “red alert” status due to the rising rate of coronavirus infections and the government is considering tighter local lockdowns, Health Minister Vassilis Kikilias said Wednesday.

Apart from the Western Attica regional unit, all others are in central and northern Greece.

They are Kozani, Grevena (in Western Macedonia region), Kilkis, Pella, Pieria, Thessaloniki (Central Macedonia), Drama, Xanthi, Rodopi (Eastern Macedonia/Thrace) and Larissa (Thessaly).

“If the sityation further deteriorates, we will reevaluate the measures,” Kikilias said.

The health minister also said that, concerning vaccination, the already announced plan will be followed, without exception: health and other hospital personnel first, vulnerable groups _ such as the elderly and those suffering from serious underlying diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular and diabetes_ second and finally, gradually, everyone else.