There is still much that needs to be discussed and worked out in greater details in the Education Ministry’s complex plan for raising the standard of the country’s public universities by introducing a minimum grade needed to be achieved by candidates for admission.
The plan, however, meets the long-standing demand of the institutions themselves for a say in how policy is formed.
All that is left now to complete the rationalization of tertiary education is the redrawing of the academic map.