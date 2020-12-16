ATHEX: Ellaktor leads benchmark to more gains

The benchmark of the Greek stock market reverted to its northbound course on Wednesday, but once again it ducked back below the 800-point mark before the close, after testing the waters during the session. It will probably take one more final push for the index to reach that level, and with tomorrow seeing the last triple-witching session of the year, anything is possible.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 792.31 points, adding 0.63% from Tuesday’s 787.32 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index expanded 0.86% to close at 1,899.94 points.

Despite Piraeus Bank’s 5.08% decline, the banks index rose 1.43%, with Alpha jumping 3.24%, Eurobank earning 2.08% and National collecting 0.66%.

Ellaktor made it three sessions in a row with significant gains, climbing 4.99% on Wednesday. Terna Energy was up 3.54% and OPAP augmented 2.60%.

In total 52 stocks posted gains, 48 took losses and 22 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 112 million euros, up from Tuesday’s €65.7 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.77% to close at 55.10 points.