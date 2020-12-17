The Hellenic Police (ELAS) has revealed that weapons made in Turkey have been confiscated in the Evros region in recent weeks.

The most recent incident took place on December 15, with Komotini police arresting a 22-year-old Syrian in the village of Gemisti, carrying 10 Turkish-made Zoraki pistols and 8,000 ecstasy pills. It was preceded, on November 25, by the seizure in the adjacent area of ​​Fylakto of eight weapons in the possession of a 35-year-old Israeli citizen.

The seizure on December 15 occurred after a Komotini security officer posed as an interest buyer and negotiated the purchase of the pistols and drugs with a Turkish national for 14,000 euros. An appointment was set at the Evros River near Gemisti. The Syrian man, who was the courier, was arrested immediately after the delivery. The same type of pistols, which had entered Europe from Turkey via Bulgaria, were seized in a Europol operation in November.