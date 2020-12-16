Real Madrid and Valencia got the better of their Greek hosts in the Euroleague on Tuesday and Wednesday beating Panathinaikos and Olympiakos respectively in Greece.

While Olympiakos was clearly outplayed by Valencia at the Peace and Friendship Stadium on Wednesday, Panathinaikos deserved victory against Real and would have secured it had it not been for some careless shooting at crucial points and a few awkward referee decisions.

Real Madrid beat the Greens 97-93 in the second overtime, with regulation ending 68-68 and the first overtime finishing 79-79, as the Greek champion posed a stiff resistance to the Spanish giant at the Olympic Sports Hall in Athens.

The Spaniards led by up to 14 points, but the Greeks kept coming back, refusing to let the game go, in one of their most convincing performances to date. The result has left them with a sour taste, but at least there was a clear sign of improvement.

The Greens, that now are on a 4-9 record, had Nemanja Nedovic score 27 points and Ioannis Papapetrou another 18.

In Piraeus Olympiakos underperformed against Valencia to go down 96-85, for its sixth loss in 13 games.

The Reds entered the game without Kostas Papanikolaou and were soon deprived of Giorgos Printezis too, due to an injury.

Valencia faced a poor defense and scored at will, to put 52 points past its host in the first half. Its scoring rates (65.7% in twos, 47.6% in threes and 95.2% in free throws) set a mark to match.

Olympiakos had Kostas Sloukas make 18 points and Shaquielle McKissic add 16.

Also on Wednesday Aris defeated Larissa 88-84 away for the Basket League, forcing the departure of Larissa coach Linos Gavriil.