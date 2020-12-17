Nine-person limit for holiday gatherings could be reviewed, experts says

A government decision allowing private gatherings of up to nine people over the holiday season hinges on epidemiological trends and it may have to be reviewed, a prominent health expert has warned.

“The nin-person limit could be revoked if things get worse,” Athens University microbiology professor Alkiviadis Vatopoulos, who sits on the committee advising the Greek government on its handling of the pandemic, told Skai television on Thursday.



“The situation is unpredictable,” he said.

Greece’ coronavirus-related deaths dipped to 85 on Wednesday from 98 the day before that, but new infections were still quite high at 1,190, while the number of intubated patients inched up to 552 from Tuesday’s 550.

The 24-hour death toll took the total number of Covid-19 fatalities to 3,870, while total infections reached 127,557 with Wednesday’s figures, according to the daily bulletin published by the National Organization for Public Health (EODY).

Of the virus’ victims, just under 60% were men and 95.6% had underlying health problems and/or were aged 70 years old or above.