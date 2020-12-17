4.0 magnitude earthquake jolts Crete

An earthquake with preliminary magnitude 4.0 struck off the island of Crete on Thursday.



There were no immediate reports of damage or injury.



The Athens Geodynamic Institute said the undersea quake occurred at 9.19 a.m. local time, 56 kilometers southwest of the town of Paleochora, in southwest Crete, at a depth of 5.7 kilometers.



Greece is one of the world’s most seismically active countries, which means earthquakes are a common occurrence.