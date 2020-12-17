Greek PM, Brouillette discuss energy cooperation

Energy cooperation between Athens and Washington was at the center of talks between Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and US Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette at Maximos Mansion on Thursday.

The two sides discussed the prospect of further US investment in Greece’s energy sector.

In a tweet, Brouillette stressed Washington’s commitment to several energy projects including the Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP), the floating LNG storage and regasification unit (FSRU) in Alexandroupoli and the Interconnector Greece Bulgaria (IGB) gas pipeline.

The energy sector has been identified as one of the six priorities in Greece-US Strategic Dialogue.

