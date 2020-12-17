Gov’t urges public to keep gatherings at a minimum, hard regional lockdowns on the table

A hard lockdown is on the table for regions that have been unable to contain the spread of Covid-19 and are struggling with hospital admissions, government spokesman Stelios Petsas reiterated during a press briefing on Thursday.

He also warned the public against complacency during the holiday season as this could result in an increase in cases.

“Expanding our social circle will expose us to risk,” Petsas said, urging families to spend Christmas at most with one more family.

The government has so far announced a nine-person limit on gatherings during the holiday season. However, some health experts have suggested that stricter restrictions are warranted.

Greece’s coronavirus-related deaths dipped to 85 on Wednesday from 98 the day before that, but new infections were still quite high at 1,190, while the number of intubated patients inched up to 552 from Tuesday’s 550.

The 24-hour death toll took the total number of Covid-19 fatalities to 3,870, while total infections reached 127,557 with Wednesday’s figures, according to the daily bulletin published by the National Organization for Public Health (EODY).

Of the virus’ victims, just under 60% were men and 95.6% had underlying health problems and/or were aged 70 years old or above.