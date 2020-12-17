Quake of 4.9 Richter hits off northeast Crete

An earthquake measuring 4.9 on the Richter scale rattled the Aegean islands of Crete and Karpathos on Thursday afternoon. There are no preliminary reports of injuries or damages.

The quake struck at 3.36 p.m., 48 kilometers off the northeastern coast of Crete’s Siteia region, in the sea area between Crete and Karpathos, at a depth of 10 kilometers.

The European-Mediterranean Seismological Center (CSEM EMSC) gave it a magnitude of 5 Richter, while Athens’ Geodynamic Institute gave a slightly smaller reading of 4.9 Richter.