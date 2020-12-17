Patra police arrest 15 playing cards at coffee shop

Police in the western port city of Patra arrested 15 people on Thursday morning for playing cards inside a coffee shop in violation of the ban on gatherings aimed at preventing the spread of the coronavirus.



The person running the coffee shop and another man who worked at the door were also arrested and fined 5,000 and 300 euros respectively.



In addition, each of the players were also fined 300 euros.



Earlier in the week, police arrested 29 people in the nearby town of Aigio for playing dice.