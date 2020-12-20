ERT Symphony Orchestra | December 21

The respected symphony orchestra of Greek state broadcaster ERT is treating listeners to a holiday concert that will be lived-streamed from the National Opera’s main stage at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center on Monday, December 21, starting at 8.30 p.m. Under the baton of George Petrou, the ensemble will perform selections from seasonal favorites in the classical music canon, such as “The Nutcracker,” “Peter and the Wolf” and “The Carnival of the Animals.” The concert can be viewed free of charge on the SNFCC’s YouTube channel and its Facebook page.