ATHEX: Stock picking on the bourse

Thursday’s bourse session was relatively quiet ahead of Friday’s triple witching, with some selective profit-taking among blue chips. Stocks were split between winners and losers, with banks showing some significant fluctuations before settling for moderate losses.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 790.77 points, shedding 0.19% from Wednesday’s 792.31 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index contracted 0.42% to close at 1,891.96 points, though mid-caps marginally expanded by 0.01%.

The banks index declined 0.93%, as Piraeus fell 3.25%, Eurobank shrank 1.69% and Alpha eased 1.51%, while National rose 1.41%.

Sarantis grew 1.66%, Hellenic Exchanges climbed 1.56% and EYDAP collected 1.45%, as Viohalco surrendered 2.97%, OPAP parted with 1.88% and GEK Terna was down 1.67%.

In total 48 stocks recorded gains, 51 suffered losses and 22 stayed put.



Turnover amounted to 66.4 million euros, down from Wednesday’s €112 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 1.11% to 55.71 points.