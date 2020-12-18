NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Inoculation of Sotiria medical staff to begin on Dec 27

TAGS: Coronavirus

The inoculation of doctors and medical staff at Sotiria Hospital in Athens will begin on December 27, Mina Gaga, director of the hospital’s 7th pulmonary clinic, told Skai radio on Friday.

Gaga said all hospital workers have said they will have the Covid-19 vaccine as soon as it becomes available.

“It is the only way to ensure everyone is protected,” she said.

Vaccinations at Sotiria will reportedly mark the launch of Greece’s immunization program.

In its daily bulletin on Thursday, the National Organization for Public Health (EODY) announced 78 deaths and 1,155 new inflections in the 24-hour period. The number of intubated patients stood at 542.

Online
 
About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018 - , H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.