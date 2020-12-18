Virus deaths exceed 4,000 since start of pandemic

[AP]

Deaths from the coronavirus have topped 4,000 in Greece, health authorities announced Friday.

The National Organization for Public Health (EODY) said another 96 patients died of Covid-19, raising the overall number of fatalities to 4,044.

There were 916 new infections on Friday, bringing the total number to 129,584.

Of these new cases, only eight were reported at the country’s entry points.

The number of intubated patients was 527 (average age was 67), while 797 have left ICU.

EODY also said that authorities have conducted 2,657,007 PCR tests and 418,065 rapid antigen tests since the start of the epidemic in Greece.