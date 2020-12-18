Three arrested in Xanthin for threatening officers responding to complaint

Police said on Friday that three men were arrested on Thursday night in the northeastern city of Xanthi for verbally abusing and threatening officers who were responding to a complaint over a disturbance of the peace and violations of the ban on gatherings to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

More specifically, police said the abuse and threats came from two of the men who refused to cooperate and resisted arrest.

The owner of the house was fined 3,000 euros. The other two were fined 300 euros for violating measures to limit the spread of the coronavirus.