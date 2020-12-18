PSEKA welcomes sanctions against Turkey

The International Coordinating Committee Justice for Cyprus (PSEKA) welcomed the imposition of sanctions against Turkey over its purchase of Russian ground-to-air defenses, as part of the Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA).

The sanctions targeted the top Turkish defense development body, its president and three employees.

“We welcome the Trump Administration’s decision to impose the long overdue sanctions and call on President-Elect Biden to make sure that Turkey adheres to the Rule of Law,” PSEKA said in a press release on Friday.

“If our government had used the legal authority of such sanctions and made clear to Turkey that irresponsible actions whether in Cyprus, Syria, Libya, Armenia or the East-Med region have consequences, we would not be facing the threat of war between NATO allies,” it added.