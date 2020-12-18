UNHCR calls for safe solutions to migration after new death off Lesvos

The UNHCR called for a comprehensive response to migration after a woman died after falling out of an inflatable dinghy carrying Somali migrants off the coast of Lesvos on Friday.

“For people to stop risking their lives on these dangerous journeys, they need safe and regulated alternatives,” UNHCR said in a press release.

“UNHCR continues to advocate for a comprehensive response, including transfers of asylum-seekers to sustainable accommodation and continuous European support, including through relocation to other European states,” it added.

The boat, carrying at least 27 persons, was shipwrecked off Gera Bay, in south Lesvos early Friday morning, claiming the life of one woman, according to the Hellenic Coast Guard.

According to the other rescuees, the boat capsized near the shore and at least three passengers became separated from the 24 who were collected by the Coast Guard.