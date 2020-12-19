ANIMA, the country’s largest wildlife rescue center, will be faced with a battle for its survival in 2021, unless a way is found to finance its activities.

The Athens-based organization has treated more than 45,000 animals over the past 15 years. And despite being hard hit by financial problems since the beginning of the year, it continues to operate seven days a week.



ANIMA founder Maria Ganoti says the flow of injured animals has not stopped during the pandemic.



“What did stop was the possibility of events or school visits, which provided some revenue,” she says, adding that the refuge depends almost exclusively on sponsorships.



The Stavros Niarchos Foundation had supported ANIMA for the last five years, but that ended early this year.

“People help with small donations, but they have financial difficulties,” she says, adding that ANIMA, which employs seven people, needs 12,000 euros per month to operate.