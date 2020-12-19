There is always an abundance of excuses to explain delays in getting things done, even if the need to do so is absolutely self-evident. And the delay in issuing pensions electronically is no exception.

However, when conventional practices and procedures fail to get the job done, sometimes you need to use daring and ingenuity instead.

The failure to sort out a problem that is incongruous with the standards of a modern Western national is nothing short of a blight.