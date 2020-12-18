Public Power Corporation on Friday issued a response to reports about service cuts to customers it qualifies as "strategic defaulters."



It alleged that some power consumers change their tax registration number (AFM) to avoid settling overdue debts, which they multiply in doing so.



PPC made special reference to cases reported in opposition-affiliated media, saying that such consumers employ various tricks to avoid payment, including tampering with meters, and that they are not people in need who have their power cut for no reason. One of the cases reported didn’t even involve a supply cut.