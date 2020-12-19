A large-scale operation involving the police, coast guard and the armed forces has already been prepared for the storage and transport of vaccines when the first delivery arrives on December 26, and the first inoculations begin the day after.

The operation includes the safeguarding of the five specially equipped warehouses where the vaccines will be stored after their arrival. They will be guarded on a 24-hour basis by police, the fire brigade as well as helicopters and drones. Their location has not been disclosed for security reasons, but it is certain they are in Athens, Thessaloniki, Crete and Thessaly.

The vaccines will be transferred to the 1,108 vaccination centers – which will increase over time – in special refrigerator trucks with police escorts. The plan foresees 750 transfer per day.

Transfer to the islands will be done by C-130 planes and other available aviation means.