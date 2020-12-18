Chance to amend E9 declarations

Property owners will soon be able to submit any overdue amended declarations for their assets (E9) for the period from 2010 to 2020 on Taxisnet, without paying any fines.

According to a law amendment tabled in Parliament, owners will be able to correct any mistakes in the tax authority’s records, and update any co-ownership details or changes to their rights to properties, without incurring the fine of 100 euros per submission. Crucially, the data they will submit will have to match the records at the National Cadaster.

Another clause tabled by the Finance Ministry provides that any 2014 tax data submitted up to January 2016 will not be considered overdue, and any fines imposed will be returned or offset with other dues.

A third clause dictates that the tax be reduced for earnings from games of chance that OPAP and other licensed service suppliers provide, including horse racing.

Furthermore, in case an accountant is hospitalized after being infected with Covid-19, the deadlines for the submission of their clients’ declarations for all kinds of tax and social security purposes will be extended until the end of the month after they leave hospital.