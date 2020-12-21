A recent coast guard investigation into migrant trafficking has led to the unveiling of yet another espionage network involving more than 15 suspects, Kathimerini has learned.

Four of the suspects, which include Greek, Turkish and Lebanese nationals, were allegedly gathering information on the movement of Hellenic Navy and Coast Guard vessels, and sharing it with people in Turkey.

The operation, involving police, coast guard and secret service (EYP) officials, was carried out in two phases on November 6 and 15.

EYP initially acted on intelligence concerning a trafficking network using high-speed boats to smuggle migrants – including people of potential security interest – from Turkey to Kos.