Balmy weather to continue this week

A man sits on a bench enjoying the winter sun in the seaside town of Rafina, in eastern Attica, on Saturday. Meteorologists expect temperate weather in most parts of the country up until Christmas, with balmy daytime highs averaging at between 13-14 degrees Celsius, and scattered clouds bringing a chance of brief showers in northern Greece. Temperatures in that part of the country will also be at least 3 degrees below average. However, meteorologists with the national weather service said over the weekend that conditions are expected to deteriorate after the Christmas holidays, bringing storms and downpours in the runup to New Year’s.