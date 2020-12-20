7-day quarantine imposed on arrivals from UK

A seven-day quarantine will be imposed on arrivals to Greece from the United Kingdom, starting 6 am Monday, the General Secretariat for Civil Protection announced Sunday.

Arrivals from any other country continue to face a 3-day quarantine. The measure affecting the UK has to do with the discovery there of a new coronavirus strain.

Several European countries have halted flights from the UK altogether.

Existing measures affecting all international arrivals include a negative Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test administered less than 72 hours from arrival and a rapid test upon arrival.