588 new coronavirus infections; 70 deaths

INTIME

Greek health authorities announced 588 infections from the coronavirus over the past day Sunday. There were also 70 deaths.

The number of infections is significantly lower than the 916 and 901 recorded on Friday and Saturday, respectively, but there were also fewer tests conducted.

There are 515 patients on ventilators, down from 534 on Saturday.

The total number of confirmed infections since the start of the pandemic is 131,072, with 4,172 fatalities.