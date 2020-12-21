‘Stop asking for help from others,’ Cavusoglu tells Greek counterpart

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has reacted to comments by his Greek counterpart Nikos Dendias over the weekend in which he said that the European Council should have gone further in penalizing Turkey over its illegal activities in the Eastern Mediterranean.

“Dear Niko, here’s some friendly advice for the new year – stop asking for help from others and injuring the Greek people’s dignity,” Cavusoglu tweeted on Sunday.

“May 2021 be the year when we settle our differences equitably by talking directly, sincerely, and earnestly,” he added.



