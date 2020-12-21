Healthcare workers briefly halt traffic in ‘symbolic protest’

[File photo]

About 50 members of the Panhellenic Federation of State Hospital Employees (POEDIN) and medical workers of the capital’s Red Cross (Erythros Stavros) hospital briefly blocked traffic on Kifissias Avenue on Monday in a protest over working conditions for public sector health care workers.

POEDIN chief Michalis Giannakos urged drivers to step out of their cars to applaud healthcare workers in an act of solidarity.

Demonstrators disrupted traffic for only a few minutes in what was described by Giannakos as a “symbolic protest.”