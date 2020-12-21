Self-styled anarchists target home of Jumbo CEO

File photo.

Members of the Rouvikonas (Greek for Rubicon) group splashed paint and scattered fliers outside the residence of Apostolos Vakakis, the CEO of Greek toy and seasonal items retailer Jumbo, in an overnight protest over labor rights.

In a recent interview, Vakakis said that once the coronavirus restrictions are lifted, companies should be given the right to operate on a 7-day, 12-hour basis so that they can meet increased consumer demand ahead of Easter.

In a statement posted on the internet after the stunt, Rouvikonas said that Vakakis’ “philosophy” was tantamount to “a violation of workers’ rights.”

“Today, we visited Vakakis’ residence to share our philosophy,” the group said.

The so-called “intervention” was condemned by Development Minister Adonis Georgiadis Monday.

“Every man’s home is a sacred place,” Georgiadis tweeted.

