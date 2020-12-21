Dendias invokes international law in Twitter exchange with Turkish counterpart

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias has reacted to a tweet by his Turkish counterpart on Sunday in which he urged him to “stop asking for help from others” and to “settle our differences equitably.”

“By the way. There is one thing Mevlut you forgot to mention yet again: it’s International Law. The only basis for a constructive dialogue about our difference, my dear friend. Happy 2021!,” Dendias tweeted on Monday.

On Sunday, Cavusoglu reacted to comments by Dendias over the weekend in which he said that the European Council should have gone further in penalizing Turkey over its illegal activities in the Eastern Mediterranean.

“Dear Niko, here’s some friendly advice for the new year – stop asking for help from others and injuring the Greek people’s dignity. May 2021 be the year when we settle our differences equitably by talking directly, sincerely, and earnestly,” Cavusoglu said.

