Greek PM says to receive Covid-19 vaccine on Dec 27

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said Monday he planned to receive a Covid-19 vaccine jab on December 27, kicking off a national roll-out over the following months.

In a meeting with President Katerina Sakellaropoulou, Mitsotakis said that several government ministries had made a great, collective effort “to make sure that the nationwide immunization program runs as quickly, effective and safe as possible.”

He said the biggest challenge would be to convince the public that the vaccine is safe.

“[The vaccine] has been approved by all the competent authorities,” Mitsotakis said. “I have pledged to get the vaccine on the first day it becomes available in Greece,” he said.

Several world leaders have been vaccinated, some on live television, in an attempt to boost public confidence in Covid-19 vaccines.