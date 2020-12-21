Judges call for revocation of court spray decision

The Association of Administrative Judges has called for the immediate revocation of the decision by authorities to install automatic disinfection systems at the entrance of the administrative courts in a bid to curb the spread of the coronavirus.



The association cited the assessment posted on the official website of the National Organization for Medicines (EOF) that warns that spraying people as they walk through gates or booths is not an acceptable method of disinfection.



In particular, EOF stressed that the particular spray poses health risks and does not prevent the spread of contagious viruses such as Covid-19.



In addition, EOF said the disinfectant products have not been approved by it for such use.