Juvenile fugitive picked up in Toumba

A 14-year-old boy who is accused, along with his 12-year-old sister, of robbing and murdering an 87-year-old man last week, was located on Monday in the region of Toumba in Thessaloniki after he went missing from the orphanage he was transferred to by police in the wake of the crime.



According to reports, the minor was taken to police headquarters in Thessaloniki until the juvenile prosecutor’s office determines where he will be taken next.



Meanwhile, the 45-year-old grandmother of the minor and her 40-year-old partner are expected to appear before a prosecutor on Tuesday over their alleged complicity in the deadly robbery.