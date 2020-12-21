Minister sees schools opening on January 8

Education Minister Niki Kerameus said on Monday that the plan is for schools to open on January 8, immediately after the holidays.



“We are proceeding based on the suggestions of the experts. We will ask them to indicate their recommendation based on the epidemiological data, a week earlier,” she said on Monday, speaking to Mega TV.



Moreover, Kerameus acknowledged the upheaval experienced by all schoolchildren this year, especially those who will take university entrance exams.



“Once the schools open, we will assess how far the curriculum has progressed and we will examine whether any adjustment is needed in every aspect of education,” she noted.