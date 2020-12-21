Covid-19 deaths remain high, new infections drop to 526

[AP]

The number of new SARS-CoV-2 cases dropped to 526 on Monday from 588 on Sunday, bringing the total number to 131,597, the National Organization for Public Health (EODY) said in its daily bulletin.

Of these new cases, 14 were reported at the country’s entry points.

However, the number of Covid-19 deaths remained high, with 85 new fatalities reported on Monday. The overall number of deaths stands at 4,257.

At the same time, 505 patients remain intubated in intensive care units while 812 have left ICU.

Authorities have conducted 2,687,812 PCR tests and 447,348 rapid antigen tests since the start of the epidemic in Greece.