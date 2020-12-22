The completion of the national cadastre has been officially postponed until 2024. According to the Environment Ministry, the reason for the delay is not only the coronavirus restrictions, but also the low participation of people in some areas in the effort to digitally register their properties.

Greece had told the institutions that it would complete the project in 2020, but for the last five years the project has received successive extensions.

“By the beginning of 2024, the land registry will be gradually completed everywhere,” said Environment Minister Kostis Hatzidakis, echoing the statements made a month ago in Parliament by Hellenic Cadastre President Dimitris Stathakis.